Intel Core i9 13900 vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +10%
2200
2008
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +60%
37517
23491
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +10%
4642
4221
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +28%
49499
38642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +5%
2127
2035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +35%
21956
16271
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900
|i5-13600K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|181 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1