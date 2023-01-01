Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Core i7 12700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900 vs i7 12700

Intel Core i9 13900
VS
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i9 13900
Intel Core i7 12700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1737 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +17%
2210
Core i7 12700
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +89%
37585
Core i7 12700
19867
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +21%
2125
Core i7 12700
1749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +66%
21924
Core i7 12700
13168
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900 i7-12700
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X or Core i9 13900
2. Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Core i9 13900
3. Core i9 13900K or Core i9 13900
4. Core i5 12600 or Core i9 13900
5. Ryzen 7 7800X or Core i9 13900
6. Core i7 12700H or Core i7 12700
7. Core i9 12900K or Core i7 12700
8. Core i5 12600K or Core i7 12700
9. Core i7 11700 or Core i7 12700
10. Ryzen 7 7700X or Core i7 12700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i9 13900?
EnglishРусский