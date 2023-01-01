Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900 vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i9 13900
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i9 13900
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1733 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 13900 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +23%
2210
Core i7 12700H
1797
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +129%
37585
Core i7 12700H
16385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +22%
2125
Core i7 12700H
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +78%
21924
Core i7 12700H
12329
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-13900 i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 24 14
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

