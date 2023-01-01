Intel Core i9 13900 vs i7 12700H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1733 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 13900 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +23%
2210
1797
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +129%
37585
16385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +22%
2125
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +78%
21924
12329
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-13900
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|14
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
