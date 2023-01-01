Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900 vs i7 12700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +14%
2210
Core i7 12700K
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +62%
37585
Core i7 12700K
23161
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +40%
21924
Core i7 12700K
15626
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900 i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

