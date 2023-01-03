Intel Core i9 13900 vs i9 12900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +12%
2204
1976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +38%
37644
27368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4235
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41948
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +8%
2138
1980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +25%
21957
17504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900
|i9-12900KF
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|241 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
