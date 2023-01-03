Intel Core i9 13900 vs i9 12950HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1909 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 13900 – 55 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +8%
2169
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +60%
37495
23395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3887
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +11%
2123
1909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +34%
21873
16303
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-13900
|i9-12950HX
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
