We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12950HX and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1909 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 13900 – 55 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +60%
37495
Core i9 12950HX
23395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +34%
21873
Core i9 12950HX
16303
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and i9 12950HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 May 10, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-13900 i9-12950HX
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12950HX or i9 13900?
