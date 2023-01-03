Intel Core i9 13900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900F +15%
2198
1905
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +112%
37788
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900F +4%
2143
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +73%
21929
12712
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
