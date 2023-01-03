Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900F or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 13900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +90%
37788
Ryzen 7 7700X
19873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +52%
21929
Ryzen 7 7700X
14455
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-13900F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900F
n/a
Ryzen 7 7700X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900F official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9 13900F?
