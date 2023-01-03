Intel Core i9 13900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900F +9%
2198
2014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +90%
37788
19873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
36721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2143
Ryzen 7 7700X +2%
2179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +52%
21929
14455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
