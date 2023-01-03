Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900F or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900F vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i9 13900F
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i9 13900F
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 13900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +61%
37788
Core i5 13600K
23431
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +34%
21929
Core i5 13600K
16385
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900F and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900F i5-13600K
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 14
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 181 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900F
n/a
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900F official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

