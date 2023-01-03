Intel Core i9 13900F vs i7 13700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700 with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900F +8%
2198
2038
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +32%
37788
28540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4381
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21929
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900F
|i7-13700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900F official page
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
