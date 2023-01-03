Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900F or Core i9 12900KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900F vs i9 12900KF

Intel Core i9 13900F
VS
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i9 13900F
Intel Core i9 12900KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900F with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900KF and 13900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900F
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +38%
37788
Core i9 12900KF
27368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900F +25%
21929
Core i9 12900KF
17504
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900F and i9 12900KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13900F i9-12900KF
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 241 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900F official page Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900F or Core i7 13700K
2. Core i9 13900F or Ryzen 7 7700X
3. Core i9 13900F or Core i9 13900KF
4. Core i9 13900F or Core i9 13900
5. Core i9 13900F or Core i7 13700F
6. Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 12900K
7. Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 12900KS
8. Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 13900K
9. Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 13900KF
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900KF or i9 13900F?
EnglishРусский