Intel Core i9 13900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1524 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +30%
1943
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +51%
19508
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3215
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +21%
1855
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +76%
14682
8359
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1