Intel Core i9 13900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2294 vs 1846 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1942
Ryzen 9 7900X +4%
2023
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19554
Ryzen 9 7900X +51%
29534
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4340
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
52472
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1857
Ryzen 9 7900X +24%
2308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14612
Ryzen 9 7900X +42%
20796
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|12
|P-Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
