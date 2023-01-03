Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900H or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1871 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H
1860
Ryzen 9 7950X +19%
2207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H
13963
Ryzen 9 7950X +69%
23549
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900H and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-13900H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 16
P-Threads 12 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 16
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 170 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13900H?
