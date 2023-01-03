Intel Core i9 13900H vs i9 12900HK
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1942
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +6%
19554
18468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3795
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +3%
1857
1802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +8%
14612
13513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|i9-12900HK
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
