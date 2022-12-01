Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HK or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released December 1, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raphael
Model number i9-13900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15-45 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

