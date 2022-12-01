Intel Core i9 13900HK vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 13900HK – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3749
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +4%
1805
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +76%
14496
8236
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
