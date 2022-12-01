Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HK or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HK vs Apple M2

Intel Core i9 13900HK
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i9 13900HK
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 51% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 13900HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HK
1824
Apple M2 +7%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +61%
14540
Apple M2
9028
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HK and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released December 1, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i9-13900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900H and Core i9 13900HK
2. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9 13900HK
3. M1 Pro and Apple M2
4. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Apple M2
5. Core i5 12500H and Apple M2
6. Core i9 12900H and Apple M2
7. Core i7 1255U and Apple M2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 13900HK?
Promotion
EnglishРусский