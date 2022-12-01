Intel Core i9 13900HK vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 51% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 13900HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Apple M2 +7%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +61%
14540
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
