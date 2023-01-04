Intel Core i9 13900HK vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +17%
1943
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +40%
20749
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1965
M2 Pro +1%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK +1%
15015
14922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2432
|TMUs
|48
|152
|ROPs
|24
|76
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
