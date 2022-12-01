Intel Core i9 13900HK vs i7 12700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1817 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Core i7 12700K +15%
2100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14540
Core i7 12700K +7%
15602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
