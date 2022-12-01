Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HK or Core i9 12900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HK vs i9 12900HX

Intel Core i9 13900HK
VS
Intel Core i9 12900HX
Intel Core i9 13900HK
Intel Core i9 12900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12900HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900HX and 13900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HK
14540
Core i9 12900HX +12%
16348
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HK and i9 12900HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 1, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-13900HK i9-12900HX
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15-45 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

