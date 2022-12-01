Intel Core i9 13900HK vs i9 12950HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12950HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2022
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23628
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3898
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1826
Core i9 12950HX +5%
1919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14595
Core i9 12950HX +12%
16320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|i9-12950HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1