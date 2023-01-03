Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HX or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Intel Core i9 13900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
Intel Core i9 13900HX
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Has 14 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +31%
20931
Ryzen 7 7800X
16012
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-13900HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 10
P-Threads 16 20
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 AM5
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i9 13900HX?
