We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1825 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 28672 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +11%
28544
Ryzen 9 5950X
25814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +12%
20590
Ryzen 9 5950X
18389
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i9-13900HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 AM4
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 13900HX?
