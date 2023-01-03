Intel Core i9 13900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1825 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 28672 KB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +29%
2080
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +11%
28544
25814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3457
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +12%
2024
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +12%
20590
18389
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
