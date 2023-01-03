Intel Core i9 13900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2026
Ryzen 9 7900 +5%
2132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +20%
20931
17515
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM5
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
