Intel Core i9 13900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 16.5 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
38041
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
63340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2020
Ryzen 9 7950X +9%
2207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20868
Ryzen 9 7950X +13%
23549
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM5
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
