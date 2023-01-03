Intel Core i9 13900HX vs i5 13600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +5%
2080
1979
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +23%
28544
23299
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4149
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38336
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +1%
2024
2001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +28%
20590
16115
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|i5-13600K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|181 W
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2