We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2039 vs 1737 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +60%
20931
Core i7 12700
13058
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 1, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13900HX i7-12700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 LGA-1700
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 180 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i9 13900HX?
