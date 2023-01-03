Intel Core i9 13900HX vs i7 13700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2073
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46924
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2026
Core i7 13700K +5%
2119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20931
20949
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|i7-13700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|253 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
