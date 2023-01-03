Intel Core i9 13900HX vs i9 13900
We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2184
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37169
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2020
Core i9 13900 +5%
2114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20868
Core i9 13900 +4%
21795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900HX
|i9-13900
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900HX official page
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
