We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1446 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +55%
2250
Ryzen 5 6600H
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +280%
38847
Ryzen 5 6600H
10212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +46%
4683
Ryzen 5 6600H
3207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +217%
59358
Ryzen 5 6600H
18723
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +58%
2266
Ryzen 5 6600H
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +200%
23974
Ryzen 5 6600H
7980
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 6
Total Threads 32 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i9 13900K?
