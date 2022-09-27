Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +148%
35490
Ryzen 5 7600X
14331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Promotion
