We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1279 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +68%
2275
Ryzen 7 3700X
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +222%
39529
Ryzen 7 3700X
12287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +77%
4728
Ryzen 7 3700X
2677
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +160%
59400
Ryzen 7 3700X
22844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +77%
2281
Ryzen 7 3700X
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +187%
24232
Ryzen 7 3700X
8453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 13900K?
