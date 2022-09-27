Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1279 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +68%
2275
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +222%
39529
12287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +77%
4728
2677
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +160%
59400
22844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +77%
2281
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +187%
24232
8453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
