Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1484 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +49%
2234
Ryzen 7 5700G
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +171%
37951
Ryzen 7 5700G
13991
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +42%
4646
Ryzen 7 5700G
3269
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +146%
59925
Ryzen 7 5700G
24372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +54%
2277
Ryzen 7 5700G
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +155%
23867
Ryzen 7 5700G
9353
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 13900K?
