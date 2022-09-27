Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1640 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
1924
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +153%
35490
14046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +30%
2131
1636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +137%
23602
9968
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1