Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 36 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1626 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +37%
2180
1590
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +145%
37166
15196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3451
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28107
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +31%
2122
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +126%
23699
10499
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|68MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
