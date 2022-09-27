Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1633 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +140%
35490
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +104%
23602
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11550
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i9 13900K?
Promotion
