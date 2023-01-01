Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 2062 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +19%
2270
1905
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +122%
39536
17794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +11%
2288
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +91%
24268
12712
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
