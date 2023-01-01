Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1876 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +36%
2250
1650
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +202%
38847
12883
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59358
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +21%
2266
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +76%
23974
13590
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP8
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
