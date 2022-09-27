Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1327 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +67%
2180
Ryzen 9 3900X
1307
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +99%
37166
Ryzen 9 3900X
18663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +60%
2122
Ryzen 9 3900X
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +98%
23699
Ryzen 9 3900X
11960
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 150 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
2. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 10900K
3. Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 13600K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 5 5600X
5. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 5900X
6. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Apple M1
7. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i5 12600K
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский