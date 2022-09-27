Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1282 points
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +75%
2275
Ryzen 9 3950X
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +71%
39529
Ryzen 9 3950X
23076
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +74%
4728
Ryzen 9 3950X
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +51%
59400
Ryzen 9 3950X
39328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +78%
2281
Ryzen 9 3950X
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +66%
24232
Ryzen 9 3950X
14602
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

