Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1282 points
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +75%
2275
1301
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +71%
39529
23076
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +74%
4728
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +51%
59400
39328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +78%
2281
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +66%
24232
14602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
