Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1524 points
  • Around 21.33 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +197%
37951
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +163%
59925
Ryzen 9 5900HX
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +189%
23867
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8269
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
TDP 125 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 13900K?
