Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1825 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +37%
2189
Ryzen 9 5950X
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +43%
36866
Ryzen 9 5950X
25786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +17%
2127
Ryzen 9 5950X
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +27%
23465
Ryzen 9 5950X
18437
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 150 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 10900K vs Core i9 13900K
2. Core i5 13600K vs Core i9 13900K
3. M1 Max vs Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Apple M1 vs Ryzen 9 5950X
5. Core i7 12700K vs Ryzen 9 5950X
6. Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
7. Core i9 12900KF vs Ryzen 9 5950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский