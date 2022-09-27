Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1537 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +178%
39346
Ryzen 9 6900HS
14162
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +148%
59674
Ryzen 9 6900HS
24073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +162%
24370
Ryzen 9 6900HS
9302
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

