Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1589 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +44%
2275
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +179%
39529
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +38%
4728
3433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +137%
59400
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +43%
2281
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +138%
24232
10187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
