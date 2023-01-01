Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 7845HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7845HX and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 2052 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 28672 KB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +43%
37957
Ryzen 9 7845HX
26587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +44%
23942
Ryzen 9 7845HX
16646
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 253 W -
Socket LGA-1700 FL1
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7845HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900K and Core i9 13900KF
2. Core i9 13900K and M2 Pro
3. Core i9 13900K and Core i9 13980HX
4. Core i9 13900K and M2 Ultra
5. Core i9 13900K and M1 Ultra
6. Ryzen 9 7845HX and Core i9 13900HX
7. Ryzen 9 7845HX and Ryzen 9 7945HX
8. Ryzen 9 7845HX and Core i7 13700HX
9. Ryzen 9 7845HX and Core i7 13650HX
10. Ryzen 9 7845HX and Core i9 13980HX
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX or Intel Core i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский