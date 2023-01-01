Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 2052 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28672 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +19%
2225
1869
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +43%
37957
26587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4682
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59815
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +12%
2280
2032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +44%
23942
16646
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|253 W
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
