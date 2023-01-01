Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +39%
24201
Ryzen 9 7900
17368
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Intel Core i9 13900K?
