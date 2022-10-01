Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3975WX and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 150 vs 280 Watt
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1288 points
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 July 14, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 sWRX8
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 32
Threads 32 64
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 150 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 128

