Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 150 vs 280 Watt
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1270 points
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 188 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 40 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +76%
2189
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
36866
60701
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +69%
2127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23465
32194
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|64
|Threads
|32
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|68MB (shared)
|256MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|128
