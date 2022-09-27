Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 18 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1623 points
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +33%
2275
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +227%
39529
12101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +33%
4728
3558
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +203%
59400
19579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +40%
2281
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +177%
24232
8742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|24
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
